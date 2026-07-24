Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 483 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of JXN stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.65 and a 1 year high of $126.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Jackson Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently -58.92%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jackson Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jackson Financial wasn't on the list.

While Jackson Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here