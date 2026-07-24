Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,104 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Insight Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker's stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. This represents a 15.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT opened at $115.66 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $148.58. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Insight Enterprises's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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