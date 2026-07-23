Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares $MRX

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Free Report) by 1,369.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,830 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 148,954 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,691 shares of the company's stock worth $71,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,436 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,596 shares of the company's stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,524 shares of the company's stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 66.1% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 354,413 shares of the company's stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 1,217.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 170,513 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $75.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRX

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

MRX opened at $65.85 on Thursday. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $692.30 million during the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 28.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

In related news, insider Thomas Texier sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $83,866.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,044,463.65. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company's stock.

About Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

Marex Group PLC is a financial services platform, providing liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The Group's operating segments are: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Maximum revenue is generated from the Agency and Execution segment, which offers liquidity and execution services to clients mainly in the energy and financial securities markets by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets, offering liquidity and risk management solutions for financial markets, and providing clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading services.

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