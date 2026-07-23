Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) by 286.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,646 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company's stock.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.97.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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