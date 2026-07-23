Walleye Capital LLC Buys 227,465 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC - Free Report) by 309.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,983 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 227,465 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Brookfield Renewable worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,211,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,095,578 shares of the company's stock worth $233,817,000 after purchasing an additional 90,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,809,000 after purchasing an additional 215,911 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,972,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 985,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,995,000 after purchasing an additional 74,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation NYSE: BEPC is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company's operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

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