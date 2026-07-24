Walleye Capital LLC Buys 251,905 Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. $SVCO

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO - Free Report) by 2,239.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,152 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 251,905 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.81% of Silvaco Group worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 732,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 533,630 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 472,764 shares of the company's stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 269,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,649 shares of the company's stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silvaco Group news, Director Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $2,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,418,061.81. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Silvaco Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SVCO

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $260.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 million. Silvaco Group had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 41.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Silvaco Group Profile

Silvaco Group, Inc is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company offers a suite of tools for process and device simulation, circuit design, verification, and physical implementation. Silvaco's core product lines include technology computer-aided design (TCAD) for process modeling, SPICE circuit simulators for analog and digital analysis, and layout and parasitic extraction tools for physical verification.

In addition to its EDA software, Silvaco delivers semiconductor IP in areas such as memory compilers, interface IP (including USB, PCI Express and DDR), and embedded analog/mixed-signal cores.

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