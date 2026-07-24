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Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
DT Midstream logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Walleye Capital LLC opened a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter, buying 12,395 shares worth about $1.67 million.
  • Institutional interest remains high, with hedge funds and other investors continuing to add to positions; institutional ownership stands at 81.53%.
  • DT Midstream reported better-than-expected quarterly results with EPS of $1.27 and revenue of $336 million, while analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $155.69.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of DT Midstream.

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. VestGen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 7,698 shares of the company's stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the company's stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $145.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $152.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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