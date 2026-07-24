Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 211,930 Grupo Aeromexico $AERO

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 211,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Grupo Aeromexico as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Grupo Aeromexico alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeromexico during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeromexico in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,717,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeromexico in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter worth about $23,286,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AERO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeromexico from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "hold" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Aeromexico from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeromexico to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grupo Aeromexico from $28.00 to $26.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeromexico presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AERO

Insider Buying and Selling at Grupo Aeromexico

In other news, insider Aaron James Murray sold 600,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,968,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,971,876.30. The trade was a 23.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grupo Aeromexico Price Performance

Shares of AERO stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.50. Grupo Aeromexico has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Grupo Aeromexico had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeromexico will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeromexico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroméxico is the parent company of Aeroméxico, Mexico’s long-established flag carrier and commercial airline group. The company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services, with a network that connects domestic destinations across Mexico and international markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Grupo Aeroméxico’s operations include mainline services as well as regional flying through its regional affiliates, airport ground-handling and cargo divisions that support its commercial network.

The carrier deploys a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to serve short-, medium- and long-haul routes, using single-aisle jets for domestic and regional markets and wide-body equipment for transcontinental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grupo Aeromexico, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Aeromexico wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Aeromexico currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here