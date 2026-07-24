Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Medpace were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1,044.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its position in Medpace by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 451 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Medpace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Medpace by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 28,140 shares of the company's stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $547.00 price objective (up from $477.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $600.00 price target on Medpace in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $502.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Trading Up 14.7%

Medpace stock opened at $605.82 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $488.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.74. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.00 and a 12 month high of $677.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.51 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 109.14% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medpace reported second-quarter EPS of $4.25 and revenue of $707.3 million, both above expectations, showing that demand and execution remain strong. Medpace earnings report and conference call

Medpace reported second-quarter EPS of $4.25 and revenue of $707.3 million, both above expectations, showing that demand and execution remain strong. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2026 guidance, signaling management has more confidence in its business momentum and future profitability. Medpace Soars After Q2 Beat, Strong Backlog Fuels Higher 2026 Outlook

The company raised fiscal 2026 guidance, signaling management has more confidence in its business momentum and future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on improving operating metrics, including a rebound in book-to-bill and a stronger backlog conversion rate, which suggest healthier future revenue visibility. Medpace: 'Buy' On Financial Metric Improvements And Solid Q2 2026 Earnings

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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