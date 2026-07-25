Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP - Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,744 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eagle Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $226.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Up 3.0%

EXP opened at $213.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Eagle Materials Inc has a one year low of $171.99 and a one year high of $245.53.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $479.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $451.99 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Eagle Materials's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc NYSE: EXP is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company's primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

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