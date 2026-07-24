Walleye Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 287.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 103 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $288.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.71 and a twelve month high of $621.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $304.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.13.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $470.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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