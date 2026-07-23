Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 1,187.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,110 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Brunswick worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brunswick

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of BC opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.33. Brunswick Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Brunswick's payout ratio is presently -83.81%.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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