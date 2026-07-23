Walleye Capital LLC Has $12.89 Million Position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,585 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,230 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,424,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $3,157,086.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,157,086.47. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.20. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $107.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%.The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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