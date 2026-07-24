Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in RxSight, Inc. $RXST

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST - Free Report) by 258.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,616 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 226,871 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of RxSight worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RxSight by 130.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company's stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 735,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 475,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 609.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 531,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 456,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 554,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 429,930 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.50 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut RxSight from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised RxSight from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RxSight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXST

RxSight Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $5.37 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced intraocular lens (IOL) systems for patients undergoing cataract surgery and lens replacement procedures. The company's flagship product, the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), is designed to provide customized vision correction by allowing non‐invasive post‐operative adjustments. Using ultraviolet light, surgeons can fine‐tune the lens power after implantation to achieve optimal visual outcomes, reducing reliance on glasses or contact lenses and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, RxSight has pursued regulatory clearances and market access across multiple regions.

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