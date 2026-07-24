Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ubiquiti alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UI. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7,845.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,527 shares of the company's stock worth $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 97,287 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2,268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 20,271 shares of the company's stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company's stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company's stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UI. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $527.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ubiquiti from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $750.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE UI opened at $529.22 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $1,099.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $788.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.30 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 95.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Ubiquiti's payout ratio is 20.57%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ubiquiti, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ubiquiti wasn't on the list.

While Ubiquiti currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here