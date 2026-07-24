Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Trilogy Metals Inc. $TMQ

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ - Free Report) by 271.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,678 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 691,267 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.55% of Trilogy Metals worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electrum Group LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $136,216,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,625,129 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 899,656 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,728,153 shares of the mining company's stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 319,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 674,396 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 288,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,277.64. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $545.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.43. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $7.75.

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About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high‐value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company's flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world's richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy's portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper‐zinc‐lead‐gold‐silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

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