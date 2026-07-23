Walleye Capital LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058,536 shares of the company's stock after selling 594,774 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.18% of ACV Auctions worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,383 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in ACV Auctions by 2,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 38,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 12,979.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACVA. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.23.

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ACV Auctions Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ACVA opened at $7.67 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.

In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.

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