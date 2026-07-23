Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Walleye Capital LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Kemper logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,197 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 164,315 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.55% of Kemper worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kemper by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 946 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 11,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:KMPR opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Kemper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.60). Kemper had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kemper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $51.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMPR

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kemper Right Now?

Before you consider Kemper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kemper wasn't on the list.

While Kemper currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines