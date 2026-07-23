Walleye Capital LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,197 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 164,315 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.55% of Kemper worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kemper by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 946 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 11,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:KMPR opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Kemper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.60). Kemper had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kemper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $51.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMPR

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

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