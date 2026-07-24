Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR $CEPU

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Central Puerto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEPU. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,084,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Central Puerto by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,782,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,504,000 after purchasing an additional 359,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,762 shares of the company's stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 130,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 462.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,597 shares of the company's stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 115,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $1,149,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Central Puerto from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Central Puerto from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.50.

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Central Puerto Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CEPU opened at $15.27 on Friday. Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.64. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company had revenue of $248.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA NYSE: CEPU is Argentina's leading private power generation company, managing a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable energy facilities across the country. Established following the privatization of the state-owned electricity company in the early 1990s, Central Puerto develops, operates and maintains a mix of combined-cycle and open-cycle gas turbine plants, as well as hydroelectric and renewable installations. The company's thermal assets provide baseload and flexible generation capacity, while its renewable portfolio includes wind farms and solar parks that support Argentina's clean energy objectives.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Central Puerto serves the national wholesale electricity market through long-term contracts with distribution companies and major industrial clients.

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