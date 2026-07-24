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Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Ingevity logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Walleye Capital LLC initiated a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter, buying 19,071 shares worth about $1.36 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity to strong-buy, while Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating. The stock’s consensus rating is currently Hold, with a price target of $80.00.
  • Ingevity recently reported better-than-expected earnings, posting $1.15 EPS versus the $0.84 estimate and revenue of $258 million, while also guiding FY 2026 EPS at 4.700-5.200.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ingevity.

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ingevity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NGVT

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. Ingevity Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $79.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 207.82% and a negative net margin of 10.55%.The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Ingevity's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $33,971.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $493,264.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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