Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 648.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 383,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 332,125 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,025 shares of the company's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,840 shares of the company's stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company's stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts: Sign Up

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDS

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group NYSE: WDS is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company's activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside's operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Woodside Energy Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Woodside Energy Group wasn't on the list.

While Woodside Energy Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here