Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,166,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $259,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $73,575,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock worth $154,273,000 after purchasing an additional 225,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,583 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,961,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $415.17 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $446.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.87. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.18 and a 12 month high of $500.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report).

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