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Walleye Capital LLC Invests $22.84 Million in Aris Mining Co. $ARIS

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Aris Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,230,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,842,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of Aris Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter worth $6,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter worth $686,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE ARIS opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of -0.22. Aris Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.48 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Aris Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARIS

Aris Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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