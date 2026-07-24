Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. $NGS

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,270 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Natural Gas Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NGS alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGS. R Squared Ltd grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,594 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,602 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGS shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NGS

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NGS opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.70. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $489.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.09 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Natural Gas Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Natural Gas Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc NYSE: NGS is an energy infrastructure company specializing in natural gas distribution and compression services across the United States. The company operates two primary lines of business: the Distribution segment provides natural gas delivery to residential, commercial and industrial customers, while the Compression Services segment rents, sells and services a diversified fleet of compression equipment for midstream and industrial applications.

In its Distribution segment, Natural Gas Services Group engineers, constructs and maintains local pipeline networks, meters and related apparatus to ensure safe and reliable natural gas supply to municipal utilities and private customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natural Gas Services Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natural Gas Services Group wasn't on the list.

While Natural Gas Services Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here