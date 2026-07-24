Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.08 Million in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,391 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.69 per share, with a total value of $71,093.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $606,989.25. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Up 1.3%

MSA stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average is $174.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 15.16%.The business had revenue of $463.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. MSA Safety Incorporporated's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated's dividend payout ratio is 29.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSA

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company's offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA's products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

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