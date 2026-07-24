Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Aeva Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company's stock.

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Aeva Technologies Stock Down 3.9%

AEVA opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.40. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aeva Technologies

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 64,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,371,612.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,595,136 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,077.76. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 64,821 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,371,612.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,537,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,534,071.32. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 863,922 shares of company stock worth $20,034,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEVA. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEVA

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

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