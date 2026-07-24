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Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Diana Shipping inc. $DSX

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Diana Shipping logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Walleye Capital LLC opened a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter, buying 603,505 shares worth about $1.51 million and owning roughly 0.49% of the company.
  • Other institutional investors have also been active in DSX, and institutions now hold 48.68% of the stock, signaling continued interest from professional investors.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious overall: consensus rating is “Hold”, even though Wall Street Zen recently upgraded the stock to “Buy.” Diana Shipping also pays a small quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, yielding about 1.8%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Diana Shipping.

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 603,505 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Diana Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,361,713 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 668,660 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,774 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Diana Shipping inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Diana Shipping's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About Diana Shipping

(Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc is a global shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels that transport a variety of commodities, including coal, iron ore, grains, fertilizers, steel products and other bulk materials. Diana Shipping’s fleet comprises Panamax, Capesize, Newcastlemax and Supramax/Newcastlemax segments, enabling it to address the needs of customers on key global trade routes.

The company conducts its operations by chartering vessels on short‐term voyage charters and longer‐term period charters.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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