Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of V2X as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get V2X alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 842.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,517 shares of the company's stock worth $46,676,000 after acquiring an additional 718,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 5,323.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 553,235 shares of the company's stock worth $32,139,000 after buying an additional 543,034 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of V2X by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,429,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,964,000 after buying an additional 539,209 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,685,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 727.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,863 shares of the company's stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 410,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on V2X from $77.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on V2X from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V2X presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V2X

V2X Price Performance

VVX opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider V2X, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and V2X wasn't on the list.

While V2X currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here