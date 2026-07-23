Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,426 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 57.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.00.

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IDEX Stock Up 0.8%

IDEX stock opened at $222.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $231.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day moving average of $206.54.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.20%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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