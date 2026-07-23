Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 229,879 Shares of Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Free Report) by 115.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,618 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 229,879 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Maximus worth $27,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $15,673,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,951,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maximus by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,331 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,284 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 33,973 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Maximus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Maximus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maximus presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Maximus Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Maximus's payout ratio is 19.76%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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