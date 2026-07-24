Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,152 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $134.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Federal Signal's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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