Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,554 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brink's as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Brink's by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brink's by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brink's by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Brink's by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Brink's by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink's Price Performance

Brink's stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. Brink's Company has a 52-week low of $84.99 and a 52-week high of $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Brink's had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 87.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brink's Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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