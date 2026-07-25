Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. $CVGI

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 249,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Commercial Vehicle Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 87.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,116 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 0.6%

CVGI opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 2.70%.The business had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVGI

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc NASDAQ: CVGI is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on‐highway, off‐highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI's offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy‐duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company's product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

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