Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 82,851 Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,851 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Evertec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Evertec alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 731.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,281 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 603,753 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evertec by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,693 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 172,101 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Evertec by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,037 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 168,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,864 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 163,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 525,235 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,512 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Evertec from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evertec from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Evertec

Insider Buying and Selling at Evertec

In related news, Director Brian John Smith acquired 16,202 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.42 per share, for a total transaction of $428,056.84. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 88,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,330,825.24. This trade represents a 22.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez bought 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $409,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 80,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,858.70. This trade represents a 26.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 53,202 shares of company stock worth $1,292,557 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evertec Price Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $29.10 on Friday. Evertec, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $37.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Evertec had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 13.95%.The company had revenue of $247.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Evertec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Evertec Profile

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evertec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evertec wasn't on the list.

While Evertec currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here