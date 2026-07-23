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Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Merit Medical Systems logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 409,248 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Merit Medical Systems worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,921.49. The trade was a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $381.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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