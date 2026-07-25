Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company's stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 39,102 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,602 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company's stock.

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Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.5%

CGAU opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.47 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Centerra Gold's payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centerra Gold

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra's portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada's largest gold mines.

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