Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,399 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Walmart were worth $106,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,416,580 shares of the retailer's stock worth $300,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 384,034 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 275,337 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 81,635 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock worth $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $40,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Trading Up 2.8%

WMT opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.14.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $413,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 630,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,074,186.76. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 104,505 shares of company stock worth $12,858,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 172,007 WMT call options, well above the normal daily level, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 172,007 WMT call options, well above the normal daily level, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted Walmart Connect as a growing margin driver, supported by ad growth, marketplace expansion, seller spending, and e-commerce gains.

Analysts and commentators highlighted Walmart Connect as a growing margin driver, supported by ad growth, marketplace expansion, seller spending, and e-commerce gains. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s push into agentic shopping with Google’s Gemini and broader AI-enabled commerce is being viewed as a potential long-term catalyst for sales and ecosystem growth. Article Title

Walmart’s push into agentic shopping with Google’s Gemini and broader AI-enabled commerce is being viewed as a potential long-term catalyst for sales and ecosystem growth. Positive Sentiment: Walmart and Flipkart are preparing to expand quick-commerce capabilities in India, which could strengthen Walmart’s international digital growth story. Article Title

Walmart and Flipkart are preparing to expand quick-commerce capabilities in India, which could strengthen Walmart’s international digital growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart was mentioned in coverage of Medicare obesity-drug coverage, where the company is helping seniors navigate benefits; this is supportive of its health-services positioning but is not a major near-term earnings driver. Article Title

Walmart was mentioned in coverage of Medicare obesity-drug coverage, where the company is helping seniors navigate benefits; this is supportive of its health-services positioning but is not a major near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Research notes and trading commentary said U.S. comparable sales may be slowing, with investors worried Walmart has leaned on price cuts and tariff refunds to manage inventory, potentially pressuring margins. Article Title

Research notes and trading commentary said U.S. comparable sales may be slowing, with investors worried Walmart has leaned on price cuts and tariff refunds to manage inventory, potentially pressuring margins. Negative Sentiment: Shares also came under pressure after reports highlighted slowing domestic sales growth and a near eight-month low, reinforcing concerns about near-term fundamental momentum. Article Title

Shares also came under pressure after reports highlighted slowing domestic sales growth and a near eight-month low, reinforcing concerns about near-term fundamental momentum. Negative Sentiment: EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which is typically routine but can still add a small amount of selling pressure sentiment-wise.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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