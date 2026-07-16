Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,515 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $79,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $413,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,074,186.76. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,920. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $895.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.43 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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