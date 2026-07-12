Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 14,246 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Services lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 10,909 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the retailer's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart is rolling out more wellness benefits at Sam’s Club, including Weight Watchers perks, which could deepen member loyalty, support renewals, and boost recurring membership revenue. Article Title

Walmart is rolling out more wellness benefits at Sam’s Club, including Weight Watchers perks, which could deepen member loyalty, support renewals, and boost recurring membership revenue. Positive Sentiment: Walmart is also getting attention for broad price cuts across groceries and household staples, which should help reinforce its reputation as a defensive, inflation-fighting retailer and drive traffic to stores and clubs. Article Title

Walmart is also getting attention for broad price cuts across groceries and household staples, which should help reinforce its reputation as a defensive, inflation-fighting retailer and drive traffic to stores and clubs. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Walmart is one of the “greatest companies on earth” and called the recent pullback an “incredible buying opportunity,” helping support sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Walmart is one of the “greatest companies on earth” and called the recent pullback an “incredible buying opportunity,” helping support sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Walmart’s health event and its AI shopping efforts highlights longer-term strategic investments, but these items are more thematic than immediate catalysts for the stock. Article Title

Commentary around Walmart’s health event and its AI shopping efforts highlights longer-term strategic investments, but these items are more thematic than immediate catalysts for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Walmart’s AI shopping race with Amazon underscores competitive pressure in retail tech, but it does not point to any near-term operational setback for Walmart. Article Title

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 104,505 shares of company stock worth $12,858,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $113.90. 12,452,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,901,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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