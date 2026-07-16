Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,721 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 80,963 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Walmart were worth $71,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.43 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $2,566,989.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,193,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,488,078.95. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,145 shares of company stock worth $10,691,920. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

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Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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