Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co Invests $992,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,128 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Evercore lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $630.01 and a twelve month high of $1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $975.46 and its 200 day moving average is $918.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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