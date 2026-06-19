Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co Takes $1.09 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,080 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. ExxonMobil comprises 0.6% of Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Article Title

ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Article Title

The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view ExxonMobil as relatively resilient versus the broader oil market because of its low-cost, diversified production base. Article Title

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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