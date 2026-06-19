Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co Takes $1.33 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2%

LLY stock opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,013.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,016.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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