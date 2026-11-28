Durable Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY - Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987,339 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,409,174 shares during the quarter. Warby Parker comprises 1.4% of Durable Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 4.58% of Warby Parker worth $138,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Warby Parker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,577 shares of the company's stock worth $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 166,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,377,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,250 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,949,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Warby Parker by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 679,808 shares of the company's stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRBY. Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $29.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.73, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other news, CEO Neil Blumenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $2,769,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $997,393.80. This represents a 73.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. is an eyewear company that sells prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses through its website and retail stores. It also offers vision-related services, including eye exams at select locations. Founded in 2010, the company helped popularize a direct-to-consumer model for eyewear and has since expanded its network of stores. Warby Parker serves customers primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was co-founded by Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt, and Jeffrey Raider.

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