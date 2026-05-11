Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Sells 4,872 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,419 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 13.9% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Warm Springs Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to highlight NVIDIA as a leading AI winner, with multiple pieces arguing the company remains one of the best long-term growth stocks and could outperform other megacaps over the next few years.

Analysts and market commentators continue to highlight NVIDIA as a leading AI winner, with multiple pieces arguing the company remains one of the best long-term growth stocks and could outperform other megacaps over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly reiterated its “Buy” rating ahead of earnings, while another report said Goldman raised its EPS forecast, reinforcing expectations for strong near-term results.

Goldman Sachs reportedly reiterated its “Buy” rating ahead of earnings, while another report said Goldman raised its EPS forecast, reinforcing expectations for strong near-term results. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s recent partnerships with Corning and IREN, plus a broader push into AI infrastructure investments, suggest the company is deepening its control over the AI supply chain and building a wider “moat.”

NVIDIA’s recent partnerships with Corning and IREN, plus a broader push into AI infrastructure investments, suggest the company is deepening its control over the AI supply chain and building a wider “moat.” Positive Sentiment: Coverage of NVIDIA reaching a new 12-month high and comments that the stock is near a record close reflect continued momentum, even if traders appear to be pausing after the latest run-up.

Coverage of NVIDIA reaching a new 12-month high and comments that the stock is near a record close reflect continued momentum, even if traders appear to be pausing after the latest run-up. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame NVIDIA’s move as a breather before its next earnings report, implying investors may be waiting for another catalyst before pushing the stock higher again.

Several articles frame NVIDIA’s move as a breather before its next earnings report, implying investors may be waiting for another catalyst before pushing the stock higher again. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted that semiconductor stocks are flashing an unusually strong technical signal, but it was presented more as a market-wide warning than a direct NVIDIA-specific problem.

One article noted that semiconductor stocks are flashing an unusually strong technical signal, but it was presented more as a market-wide warning than a direct NVIDIA-specific problem. Negative Sentiment: Some hedge funds recently trimmed NVIDIA stakes, and a few commentary pieces warn that the AI/chip rally may be getting stretched, which could make the stock more vulnerable to profit-taking.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $215.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $217.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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