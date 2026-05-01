Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,651 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $16,812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 672,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,847,624.98. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,157,250.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $203,489,719.02. This trade represents a 35.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock worth $230,674,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WBD. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Key Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Positive Sentiment: European regulator may clear the Paramount–Skydance deal, which lifted shares on hopes the wider industry consolidation (and WBD’s role in the sector) will proceed with fewer regulatory roadblocks. Article Title

European regulator may clear the Paramount–Skydance deal, which lifted shares on hopes the wider industry consolidation (and WBD’s role in the sector) will proceed with fewer regulatory roadblocks. Positive Sentiment: WBD renewed CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels’s contract through April 2028—a sign of financial leadership continuity that reduces execution risk during strategic moves and integration work. Article Title

WBD renewed CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels’s contract through April 2028—a sign of financial leadership continuity that reduces execution risk during strategic moves and integration work. Positive Sentiment: Investor David Einhorn is reportedly bullish on WBD, which can attract attention from other value-oriented funds and support the stock via perceived activist/long-term interest. Article Title

Investor David Einhorn is reportedly bullish on WBD, which can attract attention from other value-oriented funds and support the stock via perceived activist/long-term interest. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/ownership filing shows the combined Paramount–WBD entity would be ~38.5% owned by Middle Eastern funds — important for deal financing and governance but may raise scrutiny; impact depends on regulator and investor reactions. Article Title

Regulatory/ownership filing shows the combined Paramount–WBD entity would be ~38.5% owned by Middle Eastern funds — important for deal financing and governance but may raise scrutiny; impact depends on regulator and investor reactions. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes WBD is a trending/widely watched stock (Zacks, other outlets); elevated attention can increase volatility but is ambiguous for direction. Article Title

Coverage notes WBD is a trending/widely watched stock (Zacks, other outlets); elevated attention can increase volatility but is ambiguous for direction. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation analysis highlights tension between market multiples and WBD’s cash-flow outlook—this keeps investors debating whether the current price already prices in potential merger/streaming upside. Article Title

Valuation analysis highlights tension between market multiples and WBD’s cash-flow outlook—this keeps investors debating whether the current price already prices in potential merger/streaming upside. Negative Sentiment: CEO David Zaslav’s 2025 pay reportedly more than tripled to $165M—this raises corporate-governance and shareholder-cost concerns that can weigh on sentiment, especially for ESG- and cost-conscious investors. Article Title

CEO David Zaslav’s 2025 pay reportedly more than tripled to $165M—this raises corporate-governance and shareholder-cost concerns that can weigh on sentiment, especially for ESG- and cost-conscious investors. Negative Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight significant regulatory and strategic hurdles that could still block or complicate a large-scale Paramount–WBD tie-up; lingering deal uncertainty keeps downside risk alive. Article Title

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.28 and a beta of 1.63. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Warner Bros. Discovery's revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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