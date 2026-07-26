Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Warner Bros. Discovery logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PNC Financial Services Group cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.2% in the first quarter, selling 56,041 shares and leaving it with 552,808 shares worth about $15.18 million.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery is set to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 6, which could provide a near-term catalyst for investors.
  • The proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger remains uncertain: while it has received EU approval, a federal judge extended the pause on the deal through at least August 17 amid ongoing legal challenges.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Warner Bros. Discovery.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,808 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,041 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, April 24th. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery Right Now?

Before you consider Warner Bros. Discovery, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Warner Bros. Discovery wasn't on the list.

While Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines