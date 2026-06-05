Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,936 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 331,299 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $27,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Vantus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. COFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 114,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.04.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The firm's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 244,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,683,163.95. The trade was a 71.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 41,784 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,162,430.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 604,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,821,808.12. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 676,784 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Further Reading

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