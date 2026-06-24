Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2,174.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,548 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $239.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $576.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $230.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.73 and a 52-week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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