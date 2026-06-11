Warrior Met Coal $HCC Stake Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498,454 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,219 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 2.85% of Warrior Met Coal worth $132,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 130.4% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,889,025 shares of the company's stock worth $86,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 219.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,554,071 shares of the company's stock worth $98,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,821,294.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 987,488 shares of the company's stock worth $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 987,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,070 shares of the company's stock worth $187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 825,807 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,461,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,025,000 after acquiring an additional 349,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

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Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,250. The trade was a 22.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.62. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $110.39.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.57 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.Warrior Met Coal's quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Warrior Met Coal's payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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